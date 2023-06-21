EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School and College of Arts and Sciences have announced a new forensic sciences master’s program. The curriculum is designed to meet the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission (FEPAC) standards.

“The Master of Forensic Sciences is a unique program built in collaboration with the Illinois State Police and designed to train scientists to pursue careers in a variety of professions related to forensics,” said Elza Ibroscheva, associate provost and professor in mass communications. “As the only program of its kind in the Southern Illinois region, we are excited to offer an opportunity for training future leaders in the field while also meeting the need of our community for expertise, leadership, educational outreach and research collaborations in this interdisciplinary space.”

Students will be educated and trained in nine primary areas of forensic sciences with two available specializations of forensic biology or chemistry.

“Students in the program will have the opportunity to study with, learn from, and conduct research alongside outstanding faculty from SIUE’s Departments of Anthropology, Biological Sciences, and Chemistry,” said Kevin Leonard, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS). “CAS is very pleased to be able to expand the educational options we offer to the residents of communities in our region. I deeply appreciate the dedicated faculty from the College who developed the curriculum in collaboration with the Illinois State Police.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Earning a forensic sciences degree at SIUE will qualify individuals to be employed as compliance officers, forensic science technicians, fire inspectors and investigators, detectives, and criminal investigators. Employment may be either in the private sector, in industry or health care, or with local, state, or federal institutions.

Courses will be offered in traditional format at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus in Belleville with some complimentary course electives at SIUE's Edwardsville Campus. The program is set to start in the fall of 2023.

For more information and to apply, visit siue.edu/forensic-sciences.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate program offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School’s Office of Research and Projects supports and raises the visibility of research and creative activity at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

More like this: