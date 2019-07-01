ST. LOUIS - With rain looming in the forecast next week for communities upstream of the Riverbend, people may be worried about the return of flooding.

According to forecasting models from the National Weather Service (NWS), flood waters will continue to fall throughout the week before leveling early next week due to precipitation. If current forecast models prove to be accurate, water levels will continue falling by the end of next week.

In Alton, flooding is expected to reach minor levels by July 4-8. The forecast models currently only go through July 14, and flooding will not end by then. Meteorologists do believe, however, Alton may be completely out of the water by soon after July 14 - if current models stay true.

Grafton is expected to follow the same trend as Alton, but rain falling across the upper Mississippi and Illinois River Basins will cause a leveling effect early next week, before water there also continues to fall.

Hardin will experience a similar leveling, but river level forecasts there extend to the next seven days instead of 14 for the Mississippi. It currently stands at 32.8 feet and is expected to exit major flooding levels by Thursday.

