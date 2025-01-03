ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is set to impact the area beginning early Sunday morning, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could create hazardous travel conditions. According to Matt Beitscher, the lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the forecast predicts varying ice and snow precipitation across the region.

In northern parts of the St. Louis metro area, including Calhoun, Jersey, and northern Madison County, snowfall totals could reach between 6 to 12 inches, with the potential for higher amounts in Jersey County.

Beitscher said the I-70 corridor is expected to experience a transition zone, where precipitation may shift primarily to sleet, potentially resulting in total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches if the transition occurs further south.

Closer to downtown St. Louis, snow totals are projected to be between 5 to 10 inches, while areas along the I-64 corridor in Illinois may see similar outcomes. Beitscher noted that outside of the sleet and snow, ice accumulation could range from a quarter to a half inch.

"Take home message: whether it's 6 inches of snow or a quarter inch of sleet or ice, it will not be a good day to travel from Sunday into early Monday in the St. Louis region," Beitscher advised.

Precipitation is expected to begin between 2 and 4 a.m. Sunday, Beitscher said, and continuing throughout the day with a high near 28 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Following the Sunday to Monday storm, a significant drop in temperatures is forecasted. Beitscher said an arctic air mass from Canada will bring highs in the teens and potentially below zero degrees Fahrenheit from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Beitscher warned that even with light winds, temperatures near or below zero degrees can be dangerous for those outdoors.

The National Weather Service emphasizes that regardless of the specific amounts of snow or ice, the storm will have a considerable impact on the area, with travel disruptions likely throughout the weekend.

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow before midnight, then snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet between midnight and 3 a.m., then snow and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday

Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. High near 28. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night

Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

National Weather Service Extended Forecast For St. Louis Region

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 20.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 17.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 19.

