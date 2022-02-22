ST. LOUIS - National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Melissa Byrd warned Tuesday morning of two waves of wintery precipitation Wednesday evening through overnight, then again by mid-day Thursday through the evening.

Byrd said the commutes home on Wednesday and Thursday could be dangerous because of ice. The snowfall around the Metro East region should be light. Byrd says the winter precipitation should taper off by early Friday. This weekend, there should not be any precipitation.

The NWS says total accumulations of snow and sleet are not likely to be heavy but will be enough to cause travel disruptions on area roads.

Byrd said the biggest problem for the Metro East area will likely be freezing rain and there could be up to an inch by the time it goes through.

“Motorists should drive carefully during the commutes both Wednesday and Thursday,” Byrd said.

The weather forecast is predicted to be 29 degrees as a high today, 32 as a high Thursday, and 35 degrees for Friday. The highs Saturday and Sunday are predicted at 41 and 48 degrees and back to 42 degrees Monday and 48 degrees on Tuesday.

