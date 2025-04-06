For the morning coffee drinkers out there, a recent study found there may be one more reason to enjoy that first cup of the day. In a study of over 40,000 people in a national health survey, researchers found that morning coffee drinkers had a lower risk of dying prematurely than non-coffee drinkers. And the biggest beneficiaries might be those who drank coffee only in the morning rather than throughout the day.

Of course, these findings are from a single study, so further research is needed on the timing of coffee drinking. At the same time, this new study adds to a large and growing amount of research showing that coffee drinking overall can have many health benefits.

That could sound a little surprising. For whatever reason, coffee can still feel like one of those things we enjoy but that may not be good for us.

Yet coffee has over 1,000 compounds that could aid health. Among other possible benefits, these compounds could help improve the gut microbiome, ease inflammation, help with DNA repair and help control blood sugar.

And studies have linked moderate coffee drinking with a lower risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, gallstones, Parkinson’s disease and some cancers. It may even help with longevity. And many of these possible benefits seem to include decaf as well as regular, caffeinated coffee.

Coffee drinkers in the U.S. average around two cups a day — within the range of up to two to four eight-ounce cups (or up to 400 milligrams of total daily caffeine) that’s likely safe for most adults, according to the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Depending on the type of coffee and how it’s made, an eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee can have around 95–180 milligrams of caffeine.

For women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, general recommendations are lower — often under 200 milligrams of caffeine a day. Women who are pregnant, wanting to become pregnant or breastfeeding should talk to a health-care provider about how much coffee or caffeine is safe for them.

Keeping it simple is usually the best approach when it comes to coffee drinks. Choose black, unsweetened coffee — or with just a little sugar and splash of milk. Try to limit specialty coffee drinks that have a lot of added sugar, unhealthy fats and calories, which can offset some of the benefits we may be getting from our coffee.

Unsweetened coffee can also be a great alternative to sugary soda, fruit drinks, energy drinks and other less-healthy, high-sugar options.

For something so many of us enjoy — and that’s so integrated into daily and social routines — it’s nice to know that moderate coffee drinking can be a healthy part of most people’s days.

And that may make our next morning cup taste that much better. Enjoy.

Dr. Graham A. Colditz, associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is an internationally recognized leader in cancer prevention and the creator of the 8ightWays® to Prevent Cancer series.

