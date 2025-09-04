For Your Health — 15 Small Steps With Big Rewards Incorporating simple, manageable habits into busy schedules can boost wellness and support long-term health goals for anyone seeking better well-being. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Surveys show that most of us place a high priority on our health and wellness. That’s probably not surprising to hear. But as common a goal as improving health is, it can sometimes feel like a mystery how we can actually work toward it, with busy days filled with work, family and other important activities. Luckily, small changes can have meaningful health benefits, and those benefits grow over time. Article continues after sponsor message Try these 15 simple tips that focus on behaviors most of us could start today. Stock up on frozen vegetables. They’re easy, ready when you need them and as healthy as fresh options when they have no added salt or sugar. Place fruit where you can see it — on the counter, top shelf of the refrigerator or your desk. Make it as easy as possible to choose these snacks over less-healthy ones. Keep a reusable water bottle filled and close by. Plain water is the healthiest and easiest way to stay hydrated. Add a mini walk — a micro break — to your day. Park at the far end of the lot, get off the bus a stop or two early, or walk to the end of the block and back. Any extra steps we take count toward better health and provide a little “me” time. Take a short phone break. Staying connected is important — so is time away from the phone, even for just a little while. Put your phone in another room or in a drawer and give yourself the chance to explore other ways to enjoy the day. Stand up for 10 minutes. Cutting back on sitting and other sedentary activities has a lot of benefits. If you spend much of the day sitting, try to take regular standing breaks. Make that doctor’s appointment you may have been putting off. Whether it’s for a health screening, to keep track of a condition, or to get you or your kids caught up on vaccines, these types of visits can have really important benefits. Read some ingredients lists. It’s best to cut back on ultra-processed food. And one way to do that is to avoid foods with long ingredients lists that are filled with words we don’t recognize. Go to a park. Spending time in green spaces has proven benefits for physical and mental health. Say “no, thank you” to whipped cream. Many coffee drinks can come with whipped cream and other extras. It’s best to enjoy coffee without these — at least most of the time. They can add a lot of sugar, unhealthy fats and calories. Give plain yogurt a try. It can take a little getting used to, but plain yogurt is usually better for us than the higher-sugar, highly flavored yogurts. A great way to start is by mixing half plain yogurt with half flavored yogurt or adding fresh or frozen berries for natural sweetness and flavor. Pick something new from the produce aisle. Break the regular routine and try a fruit or vegetable you’ve never had before. You may just find a new favorite. Set out your workout clothes the night before. Make it as easy as possible to get dressed and out the door for your morning walk or gym class. Say “yes” to sleep. Good sleep helps with many parts of health and wellness. So, when it’s time for bed, make it a priority so you can get the seven to nine hours most adults need. Visit smokefree.gov. If you smoke and want to quit — or are just curious about quitting — this is a great place to start. There are also resources for supporting family and friends who may want to quit. A great thing about these small changes is that they can often be relatively easy to make as well as to keep up over time. While it’s good to have bigger, longer-term health goals — like walking 30 minutes every day or cutting out sugary drinks — these types of smaller changes help build toward those and can be a powerful start. It's your health. Take control. Dr. Graham A. Colditz, associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine in St. Louis, is an internationally recognized leader in cancer prevention and the creator of the 8ightWays® to Prevent Cancer series. Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending