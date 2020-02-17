CARLINVILLE – If you are a low-to-moderate income taxpayer with a simple tax return and need just a little help or you do not have access to a computer, the Blackburn College Business department is offering IRS-tax law certified volunteers to guide you through the process and provide access to a computer.

From February 17 – April 13, 2020, business students at Blackburn College will offer filing assistance for individuals who are choosing to electronically file their taxes. Through the IRS’s Facilitated Self Assistance (FSA) program, the volunteer acts as a tax coach or facilitator, answering the taxpayer’s in-scope questions during the process of completing and filing the return.

Article continues after sponsor message

To be eligible for this free filing assistance, taxpayers need a current email address; basic computer skills; valid Social Security numbers or ITIN numbers for adults and dependents; all W-2, 1098, and 1099 forms; all 1095 health insurance statements or health insurance exemption certificate; child expense and provider’s tax ID; prior-year adjusted gross income; and bank account and routing information if choosing to direct deposit a refund. In addition, the taxpayer/household must have an annual income of no more than $54,000 to be eligible for FSA program assistance.

Appointments are available February 17-April 13 on Mondays from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm and Thursdays from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Visits with certified volunteers are by appointment only, so please call (217) 854-5556 to schedule first. The location is Room 113 of the Woodson Center on the Blackburn College campus. For more about the program, please visit blackburn.edu/tax-help.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. Blackburn is the only federally-recognized Work Program student-managed Work Program in the country. In September 2019, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: