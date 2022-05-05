BELLEVILLE – For the third year in a row, Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. Illinois American Water also ranked #1 in 2021, 2020 and in the first year of the J.D. Power Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study in 2016.

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner commended employees for their commitment to customers. He said, “Our employees have a service-focused mindset and place our customers at the center of everything they do. Every day, our team strives to deliver excellent service at a good value, not for recognition, but because it is the right thing to do. To be recognized three years in a row is an incredible feeling for all of us. I am very proud of our team.”

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM measures satisfaction among residential customers of 90 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers and is reported in four geographic regions and two size categories: Midwest Large, Midwest Midsize, Northeast Large, Northeast Midsize, South Large, South Midsize, West Large and West Midsize. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining 32 attributes in six factors (listed in order of importance): quality and reliability; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

In addition to ranking #1 in the Midwest Large region, Illinois American Water also achieved the highest score in the Midwest Large region for five of the six factors measured within the 2022 study – price, conservation, billing and payment, communications and customer service.

“Delivering safe drinking water to our customers is very personal for our entire team. Parents are serving our product to their children and counting on us to provide a safe, reliable product. Customers are also looking to us to deliver timely information about their service, tips on how to reduce water waste and more. We’re proud of our track record and thank our customers for the confidence they place in us.”

For more information about the J.D. Power 2022 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/utilities/water-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.