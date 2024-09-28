FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 PLAY IT AGAIN FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

HARDIN CALHOUN 20, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Connor Longnecker scored twice, on runs of four and 45 yards, while Jack Webster ran in from five yards, as all the scoring came in the first half In Calhoun’s key win at Northwestern.

The Warriors stay undefeated at 5-0, while the Tigers are now 4-1.

MASCOUTAH 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Sean Murphy ran 27 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns in Mascoutah’s win over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Alumni Field.

Murphy scored on runs of five, 15, 24, and 29 yards, while Jackson Redeneus caught a 49-yard pass from Baruk Jonnson for a touchdown, Jonnson ran in from 23 yards, Ethan Gallegos ran in from three yards, and Nolan Kellbach went in from four yards out for the Indians’ other scores.

Parker Parnell took an interception back 66 yards for the Eagles’ only touchdown on the night.

Both Mascoutah and CM are now 2-3.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 49, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: In a game played Thursday night at Althoff, Dierre Hill, Jr. had another big game, running only four times for 126 yards and three touchdowns, as the Crusaders built a 42-0 first quarter win in their win over Marquette.

Hill scored on runs of 48, 22, and 40 yards, while quarterback Jayden Ellington threw for three touchdown passes, 18 yards to Charleston Coldon, eight yards to Kyline Jordan, and eight yards to Aaron Powell. Coldon also ran an interception back 30 yards for another touchdown.

Althoff Is now 5-0, while the Explorers go to 0-5.

COLUMBIA 24, FREEBURG 0: Logan Hicks scored twice on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Mason Voegele, and also ran in from 35 yards, as Columbia downed Freeburg at home.

Voegele also here 10 yards to Jase Nelson for another score, and Keegan Thompson added a 23-yard field goal for the Eagles.

Columbia improves to 3-2, while the Midgets are now 1-4,

In other games played on Friday, Staunton won at Gillespie 29-8, Macomb won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 29-20, Vandalia won over Virden North Mac 42-12, Greenville slipped past Pana 21-7, Cahokia won over Marion 28-6, DuQuoin defeated Pinckneyville 42-7, Madison dot past Westmont 45-20, Triad won at Jersey 42-13, Carlinville shut out Piasa Southwestern 40-0,

Murphysboro won over Herrin 63-6, Belleville East won at Alton 27-0, Litchfield defeated Hillsboro 28-0, and Chester won at Trenton Wesclin 20-0.

