ROXANA - The Roxana football team grounded out 382 yards rushing, while both Mason Crump and Andrew Ellis went over the 100-yard mark on the ground, as the Shells won their homecoming game over Salem 40-14 Thursday night at Charlie Raich Field.

The game was played on Thursday night, Sept. 26, 2024, due mainly to the officials' shortage that's plagued high school sports around the country, as a qualified crew was only available on a Thursday night, as the officials may have assignments the next night, making their availability only on Thursday, forcing many schools to schedule the games for that particular night.

The Wildcats scored first to go ahead 7-0, but after that, it was all Roxana, as the Shells' ground game overpowered Salem. Ellis ran for 207 yards on 12 attempts, running for touchdowns of 57,59, and 35 yards, while Crump ran 10 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, from 49 and 18 yards out.

The Shells and Wildcats were tied 7-7 after the first quarter, with Roxana going ahead at halftime 13-7, and led after three quarters 27-7 en route to their 40-14 win.

Salem is now 1-4 on the season, and host Breese Central next Friday, while Roxana is now 4-1, and host Freeburg next Friday night, with both games kicking off at 7 p.m.

Other Game Scores

In two other games played on Thursday night, Breese Central defeated East Alton-Wood River 49-0, and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over visiting Marquette Catholic also by 49-0.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

