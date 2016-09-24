HARDIN-CALHOUN 44, WEST CENTRAL 8: Wes Klocke ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Ty Bick ran for 51 yards and a score as Hardin-Calhoun went to 4-1 overall and in the Western Illinois Valley Conference with a 44-8 home win over West Central Friday night.

The Warriors broke open a tight game in the final quarter with Klocke's and Bick's TD runs; Calhoun led 16-0 at halftime and 22-0 at three-quarter time.

The Warriors are at Greenfield next week.

O'FALLON 56, ALTON 28: O'Fallon came from behind to defeat Alton 56-28 in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon Friday night.

The Panthers trailed 28-27 in the third quarter following a Johnathan Bumpers 79-yard interception return for the Redbirds before the Panthers scored 29 unanswered points to run out winners.

Mason Hewitt had 31 rushes for 214 yards and a touchdown to go with a 92-yard kickoff return for touchdown for OTHS.

The Redbirds fell to 0-5 overall, 0-3 in the SWC; the Panthers improved to 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the league. The Redbirds host Collinsville next week.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 44, MASCOUTAH 7: David Lane had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown and two interceptions as Civic Memorial upended Mascoutah 44-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Mascoutah Friday night.

Corey Price had touchdown runs of 15 and 2 yards and quarterback Brayden Pierce scored from a yard out as the Eagles went to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the MVC; the Indians fell to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the league.

The Eagles travel to Highland next week.

GRANITE CITY 34, COLLINSVILLE 18: Freshman Freddy Edwards ran for three scores and threw for another as Granite City defeated Collinsville 34-18 in the Kahoks' Homecoming game at kahok Stadium Friday night.

The game was played in the wake of the death of Collinsville freshman student Tray Turner Thursday morning after Turner was injured in an accident at the school on Monday. GCHS students raised $1,300 for KAHOKstrong, a student organization at CHS during the week. Turner's funeral is set for Monday.

Eugene Williba caught Edwards' touchdown pass; Edwards ran fot 203 yards on 19 carries as the Warriors improved to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 0-5 overall, 0-3 in the league.

The Warriors host O'Fallon next week.

PANA 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Pana went to 5-0 overall and in the South Central Conference with a 41-0 win over Piasa Southwestern at home Friday.

“Pana was one the best all-around team we have seen,” Piasa Bird coach Aaron Fricke said. “They got an onside kick and a fake punt early in the first half and ran away with the momentum.”

Piasa dropped to 2-3 overall and in the SCC; they take on Staunton on the road next week.

OTHER SCORES

Marquette Catholic 33, Pawnee 28

East Alton-Wood River 34, Metro East Lutheran-Madison 0

Triad 48, Jersey 21

Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 13

Greenville 47, Roxana 14

Nokomis 41, Bunker Hill 32

Carrollton 52, Pleasant Hill 12

East St. Louis 52, Belleville West 0

Belleville Althoff 40, Centralia 21

Highland 14, Waterloo 3

Hillsboro 26, Gillespie 3

South Fork 24, Mount Olive 7

Breese Central 46, Breese Mater Dei 35Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

