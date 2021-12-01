BETHALTO – Civic Memorial wide receiver/defensive back Logan Turbyfill shined in the Eagles' final games, with 10 carries for 51 yards in a 20-17 playoff win over Quincy and in a 56-12 romp over Taylorville in the last regular-season game. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin ended the Eagles' season in a second-round playoff game.

The Eagles’ seniors were flying high as they took over the game against Taylorville and one of the seniors with a standout performance was 6-foot-4, 205-pound Turbyfill.

Individually, Turbyfill combined for two touchdowns against Taylorville. He had one receiving touchdown and a defensive pick-six touchdown for the home team. Logan is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

“It’s great to help contribute to this win," he said that night. "It feels awesome to score on defense! I can’t tell you when I have done that last, but it feels good to win.”

Turbyfill says his fellow seniors are great leaders and were ready for the challenge playoffs had to offer.

“We have a great senior class," he said. "We had always had great leadership and I can’t ask for more."

When asked how it feels to be one of the leaders for a strong program like Civic Memorial, “It’s been great," Turbyfill said. “I started leading sophomore or junior year. This year I took even more of a leadership role. It’s been a great time and I love playing football.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

While the 6’4 senior is kind, easy to talk to, and endears himself to his team, so what made Turbyfill so effective on the field?

“I am aggressive. I know the game of football," he responded.

The 6-foot4 all-purpose player left a lasting mark on Civic Memorial football. After his high school career, Turbyfill believes he will extend his talents and abilities for another four years.

“I’m hoping to play at the collegiate level. It’s been my goal since I was little and it’s still my main goal. I’m going to continue working hard to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, Turbyfill now moves to basketball.

He said he feels high school sports have helped build his character since his freshman year and he also takes the student side of the equation right with athletics.

"What I like most about football is the brotherhood you create," he said.

More like this: