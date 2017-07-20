COTTAGE HILLS - Foodstock 2017 returns to the Cottage Hills VFW again this year from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, to help support the Oasis Shelter for Women and the Community Hope Center.

Emmy Lou Cole, who heads Foodstock, said this is their fourth year having the event at the VFW after such an out pour of support in the past required them to seek a bigger venue.

"We had a friend that worked for the Hope Center years ago," Cole said. "She had posted on Facebook pictures of the pantry being empty. We just started having bonfires and everybody would just clear out their cabinet and it's just spiraled from there. About four years ago it just got to be too much, so we reached out to the VFW."

The success of Foodstock has grown so much over the years that not only has a change of venue been required but donations have increased so much to the point that some of the pantries can't hold all the donations they receive.

"Last year we did 10 tons of food donations and $7,500 in cash donations," Cole said. "For the last two years we've doubled and that's our goal this year. We always shoot for the stars and land on the moon. Our goal is always to double it and we haven't been disappointed yet. So we're going to set our sites on doubling it again and if we don't it's still a blessing to the community but we usually achieve what we set out to achieve."

Foodstock has already received several donations before the event has started this year.

"We've actually already had a large cash contribution from the Operators Union," Cole said. "They pledged a $1,000 so before we've even started this year we already have donations coming in. Bluff City Motorcycle Club gave us their profits from their charity run this year. So the pots already growing."

Foodstock this year include several family friend activities including a zip line, live music, a bachelor and bachelorette auction and so much more.

"It's all about teaching the next generation to be the change you want to see in the world," Cole said. "Everybody pitching in a little bit does a lot and that's what we're teach our kids."

More information about FoodStock can be found on their Facebook page.

