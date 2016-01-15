ALTON - Delectable entrees, intoxicating brews and spell-binding desserts sure to please anyone’s taste buds as the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week begins this Friday.

Lasting until Jan. 24, 19 area restaurants will be showcasing some of their favorite and most popular dishes on an exclusive menu to cater to any and all appetites, featuring $10 lunch deals and $25 or 2 for $25 dinner specials.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience. No one will leave disappointed.”

Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, Castelli's Restaurant at 255, Elijah P's Burgers and Brews, Franco's Restaurant, Jimmy the Greek's, Johnson Corner, Journey at Argosy, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Company, Rib City and Tony's are all getting in on the action and providing exclusive Alton Restaurant Week specials to their guests.

Gentlelin’s on Broadway will be giving their guests a variety of options for their $25 dinner special during this year’s Restaurant Week. The three course meal includes your choice of three delicious salads or the soup de jour, one of the restaurant’s stable entrees like the toasted cannelloni, grilled chicken pasta, peppercorn seared ahi tuna or a mouth-watering pork chop. For dessert, guests can finish their meals with a sinful raspberry sorbet or warm gooey butter cake.

4204 Main Street Brewing Co. , located off of 180 E. Center Drive by Alton Square Mall will be featuring a great $10 lunch special, including an 8-ounce sirloin steak with your choice of baked potatoes, seasonal vegetables, brown sugar-glazed baby carrots, garlic mashed red potatoes, potato chips or french fries. It wouldn’t be a deal from 4204 if it didn’t include one of their tasty brews, including blonde ales, chocolate stouts, saisons, IPAs and much more available on tap.

After Restaurant Week concludes, this meal will become the Monday night special throughout the month of February.

"As a relatively new and established business in the area, we want people to realize that we are not just your average steakhouse," General Manager Bob Cress said about 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. "We not only have great steak and other entrees, but 12 different varieties of draft beers that are brewed in house."

Cress wanted to remind the public that 4204, which was formerly Amarillo Texas, is definitely not its predecessor. The restaurant is a new casual but elegant establishment that is sure to surprise you and have you coming back for more.

4204 is also featuring a 2 for $25 dinner special, where each diner can enjoy a 8-ounce sirloin steak, one of their signature sides, a beer and one of their enticing desserts with their partner.

Diners can present their receipts to the Alton Visitors Center at 200 Piasa St. downtown to receive a free souvenir glass featuring the native jazz legend Miles Davis. Don’t miss out on your opportunity for this limited edition gift, as they will only be distributed while supplies last.

Although it is known as Alton Restaurant Week, other area eateries are getting in on the action as well and are showcasing specials themselves. Reeta Marie’s Country Store in Brighton will also be featuring $10 lunch specials.

Godfrey’s Carver’s BBQ will have mini pulled pork, pulled chicken and chicken salad sandwiches for lunch with a choice of soup or salad on the side. For dinner, guests will receive one-and-a-half pounds of their signature pulled pork with two large sides and buns which serves two to three people for $25.

Fin Inn and Grafton Winery and Brewhaus will also be featuring lunch and dinner specials at their locations up the River Road.

For a full list of participating restaurants and this week’s exclusive menu items and deals, please visit the Alton Restaurant Week website or contact the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.

