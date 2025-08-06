ALTON - Alton has a long-standing Juneteenth Celebration tradition and the Juneteenth Committee is already in preparation for the 35th Annual Celebration in 2026.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is observed annually on June 19. It honors the day in 1865 when Union soldiers informed enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

Abe Lee Barham, one of those involved with the celebration to start and also a member of the Alton Juneteenth Committee, said: "We are preparing for our 35th Annual Celebration. This is a reminder that the Alton Parks and Recreation Department has requested all food vendors have food licenses from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH regulates food vendors to prevent foodborne illness and ensure safe food handling practices.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Ensuring proper licensing not only ensures legal compliance but also demonstrates commitment to quality and food safety, enhancing reputation and customer trust."

Barham and the committee added: "It is recommended to visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website at https://dph.illinois.gov/ for detailed information regarding specific requirements and procedures applicable to being a food vendor. Contacting a local health department or municipality directly for guidance on local recommendations is also recommended."

Alton marked its 34th consecutive Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 14, 2025, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and highlighting the city’s longstanding commitment to the holiday.

Barham and the committee closed with the following statement: "Thank you for your cooperation in adhering to these regulations. The public can continue to have safe and enjoyable food experiences by continuing to work together. For any questions or concerns, contact Mayor David Goins or Alton Parks and Recreation Director Lyndsey Younger."

More like this: