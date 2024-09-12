BETHALTO - Amare will host their annual Rockin’ for Recovery festival to raise awareness about substance use disorders and National Recovery Month.

From 4–9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, community members can enjoy the free music and food truck festival at Central Park in Bethalto. The family-friendly event will also feature testimonials and a Fun Zone, and several organizations will be onsite to share more about their work.

“It’s about bringing the community together,” said Jason Farley, Recovery & Community Engagement Specialist with Amare. “This was the goal all along, to get different pathways to recovery and different resources all in one place, get everybody working together and supporting people who are reaching out for help with substance use disorder and their families.”

The festival will include music by Dry Clean Only, Crossroads, and Black Magic. The food trucks Falafel Saha, Kona Ice, Fusion Taco and Overboard will be available for attendees to enjoy.

This is the fourth year that Amare has hosted Rockin’ for Recovery. Farley noted that the goal is to unite the recovery community and offer support for people who are in recovery from substance use disorder.

He added that they hope to bring different “pathways of recovery” together, including those who turn to their faith, meditation, exercise or other natural remedies to recover, as well as people who go to treatment or utilize mutual aid fellowships like Alcoholics Anonymous.

“We felt it was really important to bring everyone together in one place and just celebrate recovery and advocate, educate, let people in the community know not only who we are but what the recovery community is all about,” he said.

As a peer-led recovery community organization, Amare offers recovery coaching, support groups, family support, treatment placement, education and more. The organization works with community members throughout Madison and St. Clair counties.

“We offer recovery support for individuals who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and their families,” Farley explained. “We help link them to treatment and other clinical services. We establish relationships with other agencies and organizations in the two counties and beyond. We offer the support that a lot of the larger entities can’t provide. We fill in the gaps to work with them to lift up the person who needs services.”

Farley is looking forward to the other local organizations coming together at the Rockin’ for Recovery event so people can see all of the support available to them in the community. He encourages people to come out to Rockin’ for Recovery for a “good day of fun” where they can also find support, resources and education.

“Join this recovery movement,” Farley added. “We’re all in this together.”

For more information about Amare, visit their official website at AmareNFP.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Contact the National Helpline for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for immediate support. You can also check out this article on RiverBender.com. If you love someone who struggles with addiction, read this article on RiverBender.com.

