WOOD RIVER - The 4th Annual Wood River Food Truck Festival is officially planned for Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Wood River. Food trucks will be parked along Ferguson Avenue between 1st St. and Wood River Avenue, and the event will feature live music, vendors and more.

Several food trucks will be at this year’s event, including: Burgers STL

Taylor's Fire & Smoke BBQ, LLC.

Pig on a Wing

Mericue Food Truck and Catering

Cake POP a GO-GO

The Taco Shack Presents

T Mo's Eats

Mo’z Sweet Treats

Andy Russell with the Wood River Enrichment Network said if other food trucks are interested in participating, they can reach out through the Wood River Enrichment Network’s Facebook page, where more information about the event can also be found.

This year will also see the return of vendors and live music, which Russell said were both popular at last year’s festival.

“Last year we had several vendors sell out! We always like to hear that the festival was a success for them as well,” Russell said. “We are very excited to welcome back a great local band, Money Shot. They actually played the Wood River Food Truck Festival last year so we are excited to bring them back this year.”

Registration to be a vendor at this year’s festival is still open until September 23. Those interested should reach out to Missy with Rustic Roots & The Rally Room Event Space at (618) 660-7766.

“We can be flexible on that date, but space for vendors is filling fast, so the sooner the better,” Russell said.

Russell added that the festival’s growing success is the result of his organization and local businesses working together.

“We have had a strong support from the community at the past Food Truck Festivals and it seems as though it grows a little more each year, so we are excited to see what this year will bring,” Russell said. “It has been a very successful collaboration between the Wood River Enrichment Network and the business owners in the Downtown Wood River Business District, and hopefully it will be a long-running event.”

For more information about the 2022 Wood River Food Truck Festival, see the event listing on the Wood River Enrichment Network Facebook page.

