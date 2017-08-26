ALTON - The third annual Alton Food Truck Festival brought in thousands of people to the city's riverfront at the Alton Amphitheater Saturday evening.

Over a dozen trucks were in attendance at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater including Pig on a Wing, Go Gyro Go, Doughboy's Wood Fire Pizza and Sarah's Cake Shop.

Robert Stephan, Chairman of the Amphitheater Commission said that with 18 trucks present the day couldn't have gone better.

"It's been perfect," Stephan said. "We have perfect weather. We have a great crowd. We have a good setup that's allowed the lines to move smoothly. It's been a steady crowd the whole time. The trucks have had lines from 3:30 and they're still going with lines now at almost 7:00."

Stephan said the amphitheater works to improve the festival a little more every year, and made sure to bring a good variety to the venue this time around.

"Wide variety," he said. "I think people are happy with the variety this year. It's a good day for Alton. It's a good day for the region when we can use a facility like this. The big thing we noticed this year is people are staying. A lot of folks came with their blankets and folding chairs and they've been here since 4:30 and they haven't left. Any day people can come out and enjoy a day on the river like this is a good day."

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said it was a great day for the city.

"We have one of the largest food truck festivals in the region," Mayor Walker said. "I'd estimate we probably put 5,000 people through here today. The event went off without a hitch. Great venue and great food. Unless you're on a diet you needed to be on the riverfront for sure."

The amphitheater will continue to provide a great place for the community to gather throughout the month with the Jazz and Wine Festival Saturday, September 9, and the Alton Expo starting on Wednesday, September 13.

