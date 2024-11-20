ALTON - Food is Love, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding and empowering communities, is thrilled to announce its Monthly Block Party for Good this Friday, November 22, 2024, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Alton. This heartwarming community event will feature free groceries and free food truck meals, ensuring no one leaves hungry.

The Block Party for Good is part of Food is Love’s mission to educate, empower, and restore lives through food. With the support of community partners, local volunteers, and generous donors, this monthly event brings neighbors together to celebrate community and share in the abundance of good food and good company.

“Our Block Party for Good is more than just a food distribution event — it’s a gathering of love, support, and connection,” said John Michel, President of Food is Love. “We want to ensure everyone in our community has access to nutritious food while enjoying the warmth and joy of fellowship.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to providing free groceries and meals, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Food is Love team members and learn more about the organization’s impactful programs, including the Currency of Caring initiative, free culinary training, and community food rescue efforts.

Event Details

What: Food is Love Monthly Block Party for Good

When: Friday, November 22, 2024, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Where: "The Soulcial Square" -- In Parking Lot Adjacent to Salvation Army in Alton (See attached Map)

Who: Open to the public. All are welcome!

This event is made possible thanks to our dedicated volunteers, local food vendors, and community supporters. Together, we are turning food into love and action into hope.

For more information about the Monthly Block Party for Good or to support Food is Love’s mission, please visit Food is Love – Food is Love | Transforming Lives Through Food or call 719-338-1547

About Food is Love

Founded in 2021 and based in Alton, Illinois, Food is Love is a nonprofit organization focused on creating innovative solutions to food insecurity. Through programs like the Currency of Caring initiative, food truck apprenticeships, and community food rescue, Food is Love empowers individuals, restores lives, and strengthens communities—all through the power of food.

More like this: