ALTON – Food is Love is thrilled to announce our 12th Free Block Party for Good, happening this Friday, July 25th from 2–4 PM at The Soulcial Square (located at Market & 5th Street in Alton). We’re teaming up again with our incredible, award-winning partners — The St. Louis Area Foodbank, OSF Healthcare, and Theodora Farms — to deliver an afternoon of joy, nourishment, and neighborly care.

This community celebration is open to everyone and will feature:

Free fresh produce from Theodora Farms

Grocery giveaways courtesy of the St. Louis Area Foodbank

Free health screenings provided by OSF Healthcare

Hot, delicious food truck meals – served with love by our Currency of Caring network

“This isn’t just a block party — it’s a love letter to our community,” said John Michel, President of the Food is Love Foundation. “Every plate we serve, every bag of produce we give, every smile we share is part of our mission to uplift lives with dignity, nourishment, and compassion.”

Come out, bring your friends and family, and experience what community looks like when people come together to feed, heal, and support one another. Whether you’re in need or just want to share in the joy, everyone is welcome.

Let’s make this Friday unforgettable — because food is love, and love is meant to be shared.

