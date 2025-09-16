ALTON - The first Food is Love Festival is coming to the Alton Amphitheater.

From 5–9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, community members can enjoy music and food while raising money for Currency of Caring, an initiative that provides free meals to community members in Alton and the Greater St. Louis region. Comedian and organizer Jus Blaque hopes the festival is a fun chance to help others.

“We just want to make sure that we are taking care of folks as best we can,” she said. “I’m real big on community. I’m real big on making sure that we take care of our community. If we do take care of our community, our community will take care of us.”

With a variety of food trucks and food vendors slated to be at the festival, Jus Blaque promises “plenty of wonderful food” in addition to the entertainment. Murphy Lee and Kyjuan headline the event. They will be supported by Fresco Kane, Potzee, and Gusto.

“Of course, we want to entertain you, so we’re going to have some awesome games throughout the park. For our stage, we brought in some Illinois and Missouri and nationally-known artists that are going to entertain,” Jus Blaque said. “We just want to have a great time.”

You can purchase tickets online or at an Emerging Artists event scheduled from 6–10 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2025, at Soulcial Kitchen in Swansea, Illinois. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

Jus Blaque emphasized that the goal of the festival is to support Currency of Caring and Food is Love. Both organizations fight food insecurity by providing meals to individuals across the Greater St. Louis area. She credited Fresh Harvest 365, an initiative that promotes agricultural programs in local schools, for helping her connect to these programs.

After the May 16, 2025, tornado hit St. Louis, Jus Blaque partnered with Currency of Caring to provide 10,000 meals to the St. Louis community. She believes in their mission and hopes the Food is Love Festival supports their work through a fun night for Alton community members.

“We’re hoping to do this annually with the continuation of helping to feed our people throughout the year and getting the awareness out in regards to the Currency of Caring program,” she added. “Anybody can help.”

For more information about the Currency of Caring program, visit their official website at CurrencyOfCaring.com. Check out the official Food is Love website at FoodIsLove.tv. Find out more about Fresh Harvest 365 at FreshHarvest365.com.

To learn more about the Food is Love Festival at the Alton Amphitheater, including how to purchase tickets, click here.

