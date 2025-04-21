ALTON/SWANSEA – Soulcial Kitchen Powered by Food is Love is excited to announce its next Block Party for Good community celebration, taking place this Friday, April 25, 2025, at two vibrant locations:

Soulcial Park – 127 Northbelt East, Swansea, IL – from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM

– 127 Northbelt East, Swansea, IL – from Soulcial Square – Corner of Market Street and East 5th Street, Alton, IL – from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

More than just a party, these monthly gatherings are a joyful expression of dignity, generosity, and shared community purpose. Every Block Party for Good is built on the simple, powerful belief that Food is Love. Guests will enjoy free, restaurant-quality meals from our Currency of Caring-fueled food trucks, along with free fresh grocery giveaways from our award-winning partners at the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

“We believe food can do more than fill a belly—it can fuel hope, restore dignity, and create community,” said John Michel, Founder of Soulcial Kitchen and President of the Food is Love Foundation. “Block Party for Good is our way of loving our neighbors in action, one meal and one moment at a time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton event will also feature free health screenings and wellness resources provided by OSF Healthcare, offering an added layer of care for our neighbors.

Both events are open to everyone—families, seniors, children, and anyone seeking connection, support, or a moment of joy. Guests will also have the chance to learn more about volunteer and employment opportunities through Soulcial Kitchen’s expanding community impact programs.

Come hungry. Leave inspired.

For more information, visit www.soulcialkitchen.com, www.foodislovetv.com, or follow us on social media @SoulcialKitchen and @FoodisLove.

More like this: