ALTON - A Food Giveaway open to the community is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and supplies last with Alton Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown.

The giveaway will be at the Millennium Temple Cogic at 801 Blair Ave., Alton.

Those in need of food are recommended to drive up and get a bag, Brown said.

Alderwoman Brown said there are always food needs around the area and now, especially because school is back in session.

“We will have items that will be easily accessible for children to prepare themselves,” Brown added. “We just see a need to help the parents and make sure food is available for them for their children. Sometimes the parents may not be home, so we are providing some food that can be prepared in their absence.”

Brown pointed out that some Alton residents may have lost their jobs and be in need of some accessible food.

“I am always wanting to give back and look at what is needed in the community,” Brown said. “We are partnering with the Millennium Temple in Alton. They have been very generous and understand that giving back in this way is most needed in the community.”

