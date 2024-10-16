EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is stepping up to support students from Fontbonne University as they navigate the transition following the announcement of Fontbonne’s closure after the summer 2025 term. SIUE is waiving the $40 application fee and offering a 50% tuition discount for up to six semesters for former Fontbonne students in good academic standing, starting in the Fall 2024 semester.

James Monahan, Director of Graduate and International Admissions, discussed SIUE’s efforts to support Fontbonne transfer students, stating, "When we learned that Fontbonne was closing, we knew many students were progressing in their education but could not complete their degrees there. We aimed to streamline the admission process, waving application fees to expedite their transition. Our collaboration with the academic departments ensured that these students had a clear pathway to finish their degrees at SIUE." He emphasized the importance of accessibility, saying, "We want to be known as a university that supports students and provides the best experience possible during challenging times."

Darren Luchetti, a recent Fontbonne transfer student, shared his journey. Darren who originally committed to Fontbonne to play collegiate baseball was able to play two seasons before deciding to focus solely on academics. “I chose to transfer to SIUE because it was close to home,” he explained, noting that he is originally from Maryville, Illinois.

As Fontbonne announced its closure, Darren faced a tough decision. “When I heard about Fontbonne closing, my goal was to transfer somewhere to continue playing baseball,” he said. However, health issues made him reconsider his options, ultimately leading him to SIUE due to its location and strong academic reputation. “SIUE is super close to home for me, just 10 minutes away. It felt right to stay close during this transition.”

Darren is now studying applied mathematics at SIUE, a field he pursued at Fontbonne as well. He noted, “I knew SIUE had a strong engineering program, and I felt I’d be in a good place to continue my studies.”

The transition hasn’t been without challenges, particularly adjusting to a larger campus and classroom sizes. “At Fontbonne, my classes were often smaller than 10 students. Here, I haven’t had a class with fewer than 25 or 30,” he said.

In addition to his studies, Darren is actively involved in campus life as a manager for the SIUE basketball team. “I love basketball and wanted to stay connected to sports,” he shared, emphasizing how his role allows him to engage with a new community.

As he reflects on his experience so far, Darren appreciates the resources available at SIUE. “The amount of help available here compared to a smaller school has been huge for me,” he said. “It’s been great being back home and seeing familiar faces.”

For students considering a similar transition, Darren advises, “It’s been super easy. Everyone I talked to at SIUE was incredibly helpful, and they answered all my questions.” He encourages fellow students to take advantage of the support available as they navigate their own journeys.

Another former Fontbonne student, Randi Kassel, shared her experience transitioning to SIUE to pursue an MBA. “I started looking into MBA programs, and SIUE offered fully virtual and accelerated classes that fit my schedule as a mom of two young girls,” she explained.

Randi praised the support she received during her transition, particularly from the enrollment advisors. “I didn’t have many challenges because the advisors were proactive in reaching out to help, they were incredibly helpful in managing the enrollment process,” she said.

Reflecting on the academic environment between the universities, Randi noted, “It’s hard to compare since I’m in an online program at SIUE. But I appreciate how accessible the professors have been. They’ve set us up for success in this virtual format.”

Although being online she values the interaction she has with classmates. “Even in a virtual setting, the group projects and discussion boards allow me to learn about other people’s backgrounds, which has been really enriching.”

Randi expressed her sadness upon hearing the news of Fontbonne’s closure. “I was a little sad. I feel like any alumni would, knowing that their school of choice is no longer going to be an option for future generations,” Despite her disappointment, she remains optimistic about her future at SIUE and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Randi encourages students considering SIUE, saying, “The coursework relates to real-world situations. I often find myself applying what I learn in class to my job the very next day.”

As Fontbonne students embark on this new chapter at SIUE, they find not only a welcoming environment but also the opportunity to build on their academic and personal goals, ensuring that their educational pursuits continue to thrive.

