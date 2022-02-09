WOOD RIVER - Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District 15 released a statement Tuesday afternoon that a search is underway to find an alternative location for students who were housed at the Lewis and Clark campus following a fire that affected both Lewis and Clark Elementary and Lewis and Clark Junior High School.

Fortunately, the fire occurred during a snow day, preventing any injuries or fatalities. However, the buildings currently cannot be occupied by students. The district said in a statement that the closure could last anywhere from six to eight weeks to the remainder of the year.

As the district undergoes the process of finding new locations for the students displaced by the fire, they urge parents to stay tuned to their Facebook page and district website for updates.

“In the next few days, you will be receiving critical information from your child's school that will provide details on where students will be placed. Please check our Facebook pages and our district web page for information,” the district said in the statement. “You will soon receive information on where your child's classroom will be located, bussing information, possible instructions on how to begin remote learning, and other important details concerning your child's education.”

“For this to be a success, we will all need to pull together as a community,” the statement continued. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and very much appreciated. Please know that we are grateful for your patience and understanding.”

