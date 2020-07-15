[WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, has lifted her partial hold on senior military promotions following the receipt of confirmation that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did not block the expected and earned promotion of Lt. Col. Vindman to Colonel. In the last 24 hours, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) confirmed in writing to Duckworth that Vindman was selected by the Army promotion board to be promoted to Colonel; that the Secretary of the Army approved this recommendation and submitted it to DoD for approval; and that DoD signed off on and submitted the Army promotions packet without modification to the White House.

“Donald Trump’s unprecedented efforts to further politicize our military by retaliating against Lt. Col. Vindman—for doing his patriotic duty of telling the truth under oath—are unconscionable. I’m glad the Department of Defense was finally able to set the record straight that Vindman had earned and was set to receive a promotion to Colonel. We must always protect the merit-based system that is the foundation of our Armed Forces from political corruption and unlawful retaliation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Since the DoD formally confirmed in writing the accuracy of prior anonymously sourced assertions, Senator Duckworth will not object to the confirmation, en bloc, of the remaining military promotions at the O6 level or above, when the Senate returns to session the week of July 20, 2020, and if the Majority Leader requests consent to do so. Duckworth previously helped confirm 162 military promotions at the O5 level and below, en bloc, right before the Senate adjourned for recess earlier this month.

More like this:

Duckworth Secures Several Key Priorities in Committee-Passed NDAA To Expand IVF Coverage, Strengthen Oversight of Domestic Military Deployments, More
Yesterday
Duckworth, Kim, Sewell Renew Push to Improve Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families
2 days ago
Duckworth Grills Air Force Secretary on Taxpayer Costs and National Security Risks Regarding Trump’s $400 Million Qatar Bribe
May 21, 2025
Duckworth to Hegseth: “Let the Military Get Back to Its Real Job Defending Americans, Not Policing Them”
Jun 18, 2025
Durbin In Defense Appropriations Hearing: Money Should Be Put Into Medical Research For Troops, Not Wasted On Pomp And Circumstance For The President
Jun 11, 2025

 