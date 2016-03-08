Focus on women's health: The birth control pill
For most women, oral contraceptives (OCs) are a safe method of birth control and when used correctly, very effective. The FDA previously restricted the birth control pill (bcp) in those older than 35 years, however in 1989 the FDA removed those restrictions and now approve the pill in healthy, nonsmoking females up to menopause.
- Over age 35 and smoker
- History of venous thromboembolism or known clotting disorder
- History of heart attack or stroke
- Systemic lupus erythrematosis
- Breast cancer
- Hypertension
- Cirrhosis
- Elevated triglycerides
Michele Brannan is a certified Physician Assistant of Internal Medicine and has been in practice in the River Bend area for over 10 years.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The health information provided herein is not intended to replace the advice or discussion with a healthcare provider and is for educational purposes only. Before making any decisions regarding your health, speak with your healthcare provider.
- Sober SP, Schreiber CA. Controversies in family planning: are all oral contraceptive formulations created equal? Contraception 2011; 83:394.
- US Selected Practice Recommendations for Contraceptive Use, 2013. http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/rr6205a1.htm
- Chasan-Taber L, Willett WC, Manson JE, et al. Prospective study of oral contraceptives and hypertension among women in the United States. Circulation 1996; 94:483.
- Gallo MF, Lopez LM, Grimes DA, et al. Combination contraceptives: effects on weight. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2014; 1:CD003987.
- Lidegaard Ø, Løkkegaard E, Svendsen AL, Agger C. Hormonal contraception and risk of venous thromboembolism: national follow-up study. BMJ 2009; 339:b2890.
- Hannaford PC, Selvaraj S, Elliott AM, et al. Cancer risk among users of oral contraceptives: cohort data from the Royal College of General Practitioner's oral contraception study. BMJ 2007; 335:651.
- Long-term oral contraceptive use and the risk of breast cancer. The centers for Disease Control Cancer and Steroid Hormone Study. JAMA 1983; 249:1591.
- Vessey M, Painter R. Oral contraceptive use and cancer. Findings in a large cohort study, 1968-2004. Br J Cancer 2006; 95:385.
More like this: