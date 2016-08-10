Get The Latest News!

Report to the Board of Education Addressing the Long-Term Financial Stability of District 7

Historical Perspective:
As has been the case for the past seven years, the District continues to face significant budget challenges due to the following:

  • Declining revenue from the State due to continued proration of State funding in Transportation, Special Education, and General State Aid
  • Stagnation of EAV (property tax revenues)
  • Increases in employee salary and benefits
  • Personnel needed to maintain class size

As a result, District 7 was placed on the State’s Financial Watch List in 2009, a designation that remains today.

