Focus on Finance: Academic outcomes, reflections from EHS class of 2016
May 18, 2016 6:00 AM May 18, 2016 6:14 AM
A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent
Academic Outcomes: Reflections from the EHS Class of 2016
This week’s Focus on Finance will feature seniors Pradeep Kandula and Maggie Anderson.
Over the next several weeks, this series will continue to focus on members of the Class of 2016 — their experiences and their plans for the future.
Their video reflection can be viewed here or below: