BETHALTO - First National Bank Bethalto Banking Center is pleased to announce that they are adding Vice President Bonnie Coleman to their team. With 23 years of banking experience under her belt, she will be joining Vice President/Branch Manager Shannon Scheffel at the Bethalto branch.

She is happy to be joining the FNB team, saying, “I am truly excited about this opportunity in my career to continue to work in the Bethalto community and take care of their lending needs.”

FNB Senior Loan Officer Brian Ury is happy to welcome Coleman onto the lending team.

“We recognize the Bethalto market as a growing and vibrant one. I am excited to add Bonnie to our team to support this thriving community,” said Ury. “Our customers, and future customers, will benefit from her banking expertise.”

She is a lifelong resident of Bethalto, where she is the president of the Bethalto Kiwanis and a board member for the Bethalto Schools & Community Foundation. She and her husband, Andy, have three sons and one daughter.

Feel free to stop by the Bethalto branch at 704 Texas Road to welcome Bonnie. You may also call her at 618-377-9146 or email her at bcoleman@fnbstaunton.com.

FNB has nine locations, including Staunton, Mt. Olive, Benld, Livingston, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Bethalto, Maryville and Troy. Find them on the web at www.fnbstaunton.com.

