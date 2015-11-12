St. Louis sports fans will soon have another option on the FM radio dial for sports, as CBS Sports 920/insideSTL.com President Tim McKernan shared the following earlier tonight…

“I am pleased to announce that insideSTL and Emmis Communications have reached an agreement to simulcast CBS Sports 920 programming on 105.7 HD-2. We are now CBS Sports 920-AM/105.7 HD-2 FM. Our broadcast on 105.7 HD-2 will begin simulcasting on January 4, 2016.”

Huge kudos to Tim on securing this agreement and as he mentions in the full statement about the addition of 105.7 HD-2 simulcast, a huge thank you to all involved. St. Louis Baseball Weekly and The Brian Stull Show are both continuing to grow–because of listener and client support, which is greatly appreciated!!

We are very excited to add this new platform moving forward. For information on promotional and marketing opportunities with St. Louis Baseball Weekly or The Brian Stull Show, please feel free to contact me directly at stully@gatewaysportsnetwork.com.

And again, thanks to all of you who have shown support over the last year and a half since we launched and joined the programming at CBS Sports 920am. Over a million page views, two AM stations, an FM simulcast, and more to come for 2016–thank you!!

