EDWARDSVILLE — In the wake of devastating floods in western North Carolina, two commercial pilots from southwest Florida have mobilized to deliver essential supplies to affected communities. Jacob Faulkner, originally from Edwardsville, and a fellow pilot decided to act after learning about the destruction caused by recent storms.

The pilots gathered donations in Florida, despite facing challenges themselves from Hurricane Helene, which brought storm surge and flooding to their home area. Faulkner noted that while many locals were dealing with their own water intrusion issues, they still contributed to the relief effort for those hardest hit in North Carolina.

"We posted on Facebook and found that there were a good number of private aircraft flying donated food, water, and other essential items to people who are needing help," Faulkner said. "They flew their aircraft loaded with supplies to Asheville, North Carolina, partnering with the nonprofit organization Operation Airdrop based in Concord, North Carolina."

The pilots also delivered goods to Gatlinburg, Tenn., which served as a staging area for helicopter deliveries to mountain towns in need.

On their trip, they received substantial support from the St. Louis area, including a significant donation of hardware items from Ace Hardware in Troy, as well as food and hygiene products from family members. Upon their arrival in western North Carolina, they encountered residents who had been cut off from necessary supplies due to blocked roads.

"The locals were waiting so patiently to receive these items," Faulkner said. "I've never met so many appreciative residents. They couldn’t thank us enough for delivering these items to them as they were running out quickly."

During their time in the region, the pilots learned that supplies were being guarded at local airports to prevent theft, as trucks transporting aid were reportedly being robbed along their routes. After completing over 20 hours of flight time and delivering more than four tons of supplies in just two days, Faulkner and his colleague returned to Florida for routine aircraft maintenance.

"We hope to return to the area soon to continue the help," Faulkner said. "After seeing it in person, they need all the help they can get. It’s completely changed, and I think it will take years to return."

