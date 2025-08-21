EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis Flyers will face the Kankakee Kays in an exhibition scrimmage on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 6 p.m. The game will be held at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis, with tickets priced at $5 and available at the gate.

This scrimmage provides fans an early chance to see the Flyers take the field ahead of the upcoming season.

The East St. Louis School District 189 is encouraging community members to attend and support the team.

The Flyers enter the new season following a dominant run that culminated in their 11th Illinois 6A football championship. In November 2024 at Hancock Field in Normal, the Flyers defeated Geneva 48-28 to secure the title.

This victory marked their fifth championship under head coach Darren Sunkett and East St. Louis’s third championship in five years.

East St. Louis finished the 2024 season with a 13-1 record, having dismantled most of their opponents since a loss to nationally ranked IMG Academy in their regular season finale.

The upcoming scrimmage against Kankakee offers an opportunity for the Flyers to showcase their skills as they prepare to defend their title.

