ALTON - The Riverbend area was hit with some snow on the ground Monday morning.



There has been such little snow through the winter that the flurries almost were a surprise to area residents. Roads around town were clear, though, with most snow evaporating when it hit the pavement.



The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts heavier snow will stretch over east central, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois to shift east this morning. Additional snowfall amounts of an inch or less are expected.



The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts heavier snow will stretch over east central, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois to shift east this morning. Additional snowfall amounts of an inch or less are expected.

Otherwise, light snow to mix with then will change over to light rain by midday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. By tonight, the system will be exiting the Riverbend with very light rain, changing to light snow flurries before ending by midnight. Hard freezes are possible tonight through Wednesday night.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.