ALTON - Mary Bayer, left, and Stacey Ballard of Oncology Services at Alton Memorial Hospital helped sell flowers during this year's daffodil campaign, which raised money for the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation's Extra Mile Fund, which supports oncology patients at AMH.

This year's campaign raised close to $3,300.

Cash & Carry Days for the daffodils were March 7-8 - two beautiful spring-like days.