SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance today encouraged all wine growers and winemakers in Illinois to join its effort to capture the growth of winemaking in the state as it grows in popularity and production here.

Article continues after sponsor message

The IGGVA launched two critical surveys for wine growers and winemakers that can be found on its website. The last time such an audit of the industry was completed was in 2011, and data collection is crucial to the ongoing success of the Illinois wine and grape industry.

As a growing tourism attraction in many Illinois communities, from Chicago to Carbondale, the Illinois wine industry has exploded with talent and award-winning wines. The IGGVA survey will capture the growth of the industry and its role as a tourism generator, contributor to local economics and job creator.

“Wine growers and winemakers are increasingly turning to Illinois as a home for their wineries and tasting rooms,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “Our hope is to provide a picture of the growth of our industry and the opportunities for growers and wineries in Illinois as they continue to make tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown here and their winemaking processes.”

More like this: