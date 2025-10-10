ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Kieran Murphy, 57, of Florissant, Mo., was charged Wednesday with first-degree terrorist threat after authorities say he made a bomb threat to a hospital emergency room, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The charge stems from an incident early Wednesday morning, Oct. 8, 2025, at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Christian Northeast Hospital.

Law enforcement officials reported that a caller, later identified as Murphy, told hospital staff there was a bomb in the emergency room that he would remotely detonate. The caller then hung up, prompting hospital security to document the phone number and notify law enforcement.

Following the threat, hospital staff and officers evacuated the emergency room. A vapor wake dog conducted a search but found no explosives.

Investigation revealed the phone number used for the call was registered to Murphy, who had been a patient at the hospital and was released against medical advice the previous day. Records show Murphy made six calls to the hospital after his release.

Murphy is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option. The St. Louis County Police Department’s North County Precinct is leading the investigation.

Charges are allegations, and Murphy is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

