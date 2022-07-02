ST. JACOB - Illinois State Police has released more information on a single airplane fatal crash today in rural St. Jacob at Keck Road, just west of Illinois Route 4 in Madison County.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:39 a.m. A 60-year-old Lake City, Florida, man died in the accident and a 39-year-old man from Edwardsville suffered life-threatening injuries.

These are the details from the ISP Report:

AIRCRAFT:

Unit 1 – White Piper Comanche 250

PILOT:

Unit 1 – Buck E. Martin, a 39-year-old male from Edwardsville, IL – Transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CO-PILOT:

Unit 1 – Robert L. Binger, a 60-year-old male from Lake City, FL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: The aircraft took off from St. Louis Metro East Airport. For unknown reasons, the aircraft lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road just west of Illinois Route 4. The pilot of the aircraft was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries and the co-pilot was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. This is an on-going investigation and no further information is available at this time.

