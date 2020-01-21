ALTON - With freezing temperatures outside now throughout the Midwest and in Alton in late January, it won’t be long before spring comes and the winter freeze begins to melt. The past several years have been rough around the Riverbend area in regard to river flooding and spring ice melt in the northern areas of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

At Mel Price Lock and Dam, the second historic flood crest hit on June 9, 2019, of 39.01. The highest crest was 42.72 feet on Aug. 1, 1993. The third highest was June 18, 1844, of 36.90 feet and the fourth was 36.89 feet on April 28, 1973. The fifth was 35.80 feet on Jan. 1, 2016, so two of the five highest Mississippi River crests at Mel Price Lock and Dam were in the last five years. On May 6, 2017, the seventh-highest crest of 34.86 feet occurred, so three of the highest seven crests were in the last three years.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the National Great Rivers Museum, No. 2 Lock and Dam Way, Alton, there will be a FloodPrep Community Event. Riverbender.com will videotape the Wednesday FloodPrep Community Event.

“This free community event will help educate the public about the 2020 flood outlook and the importance of flood preparedness,” said organizers of the event. “The National Weather Service suggests that abnormally moist ground conditions and unseasonably higher river levels in the Upper Midwest could lead to a considerable risk for repeat flooding this spring. With this in mind, state officials are encouraging Illinois residents to be prepared before the next flood occurs. Attendees can register to win one of the 15 NOAA Weather Radios that will be given away thanks to a partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Association.”

Present will be representatives of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Insurance, National Weather Service - St. Louis, American Red Cross and the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association.

More like this: