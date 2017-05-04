HARDIN - There has been considerable activity in Calhoun County today because of rising flood waters.



The sheriff’s office said Illinois Route 100 is closed all the way from the Pike County line to Hardin. Access to the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin is from Illinois Route 16 only.



“Just in, from IDOT: Route 96 is OK as of now,” the sheriff’s office said a few hours ago. "Water is standing or crossing roadways in the normal areas as all floods we have dealt with in the past. Watch for detour signs. We will keep you updated as we hear them. Just a reminder as we all deal with this 2017 flooding. Please be alert and careful at all times when on the roadways. "Don't drown, turn around”.

The Illinois River at Hardin is projected to crest at 35 feet on Friday, May 5, the U.S. Geological Survey report said. Major flooding for Hardin is 32 feet, while flood stage is 25 feet. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, river levels stood at 34.31 feet.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington said to date businesses and people are getting around Hardin and the county with minor detours.



“When the water gets over the roads, it creates havoc, especially for the ones going back and forth to work. Some people are staying with friends and relatives while they are working. A lot of people are using the Winfield Ferry. The water is hampering commutes and people need to take more time to travel. Another thing, people need to watch for wildlife coming out of the bottoms.”



The Barefoot Bar in Hardin was open on Tuesday with water on one side of its parking lot. Residents are still struggling with getting back and forth on the Joe Page Bridge with the maintenance work that is occurring. The main problem is when barges go through, which creates a backlog of cars and traffic delays. Barricades were installed north of Northside Family Foods in Hardin today. School buses in Calhoun County are also on flood routes.

“The water got in here in 1973 when the water went over the levee and that is the only time it ever got in here,” Judy Herter of the Barefoot said. “We don’t take anything out of here if the water gets too high except our food.” The rain and high waters have not affected the Joe Page Bridge.”





The high water is getting closer to the Joe Page Bridge but it remains in operation. Illinois State Police have assisted in the past few days with directing traffic during rush hour.



Debris continues to collect and float down the river, creating some problems.



As of Wednesday, Kampsville Mayor Ted Schumann said things are OK, but he is in hope the rain will stop and the water levels will fall. He said the restaurants in Kampsville had remained open through the rising waters.

Alison Godar also contributed to this story.

More like this: