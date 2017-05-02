GRAFTON - On his last day of office, Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson assured Grafton is still open, despite current flooding.

While the water levels are growing from current levels of 26.7 feet, a crest is expected to come early Wednesday morning at 1 a.m., Thompson said. He said he is watching that forecast hour-by-hour, but asserted the most recent prediction was a crest of 27.4-27.5 feet, which may be enough to cover the intersection of Highway 100 and Route 3 in Grafton. Currently, he said very few businesses are closed, including the Hawg Pit (the first business to close in Grafton when it floods), and the Grafton Oyster Bar. There are also some road closures in town, including the portion of Highway 100 in front of the Hawg Pit. Highway 100 is closed by the Boys Home outside Grafton village limits.

Sadly, however, more rain is in the forecast, with as many as two inches expected to fall this week in the Grafton area, and three south of it.

"I just watched the weather several times," Thompson said. "There's a possible two inches here, and just below us they may get three, and above us, they're expecting one. It's enough to affect creeks, which are not an issue here in Grafton. Just that one period of rain will not affect the big rivers."

If all goes according to plan, Thompson said the businesses, which may close due to further rising waters, may be able to open again by the weekend. While that may seem optimistic, Thompson said the people of Grafton are very accustomed to flooding and know how to prepare for it every year.

Again, he wants to assure people Grafton is still open for business, adding the Loading Dock Bar and Grill - one of the more popular destinations in the village - does not expect to have any difficulties with this particular round of flooding.

