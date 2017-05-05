HARDIN - Hardin residents, including Erin Herter, are keeping a close eye on their yards and homes with rising flood waters.

Herter lives just south of Straight Home Bar and Grill in Hardin. Her front yard is shown in this sequence of photos, the first at 9:15 a.m. on May 4, the second at 3 p.m. on May 4, and the final one at 9:15 a.m. on May 5.

The river level is at 34.96 as of 12:30 p.m on May 5, with a crest predicted for 1 p.m. on May 6. Flood stage at Hardin is 25 feet. Major flood stage is considered anything 32.0 feet and above.

Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington urged residents to take their time and drive safely in the county.

"Water is standing or crossing roadways in the normal areas as all floods we have dealt with in the past," he said. "Watch for detour signs. We will keep you updated on that. Please be alert and careful at all times when on the roadways."

