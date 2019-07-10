ST. LOUIS - Flood stages across the region are continuing to decline.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis predicts Alton will go below flood stage by the morning of July 23, while other areas across the Riverbend will fall into minor stages in the next week. Hardin and Grafton will both reach minor levels by next week.

Storms predicted Wednesday may come with strong winds, lightning, and localized downpours, but will not be widespread enough to contribute to an increase in flood levels, the NWS said.

The NWS said dangerous heat and humidity levels are expected until around 7 p.m. today when daytime heating will subside and heat index values will lower. The passage of a cold front will eliminate concerns of prolonged dangerous heat.

The heat and humidity can cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. The very young and elderly without air conditioning and those participating in outdoor activities are most susceptible.

NWS said car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

