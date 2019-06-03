ALTON - The Mississippi River at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton is approaching 38 feet Monday afternoon.

The reading at 4 p.m. Monday was 37.78 feet with a crest of 39.2 feet projected Thursday, June 6. The projected crest would only be 2.5 feet less than the 1993 record crest of 42.7 feet.

The June 18, 1844, second all-time historic crest in Alton of 36.90 was broken Sunday, along with the third highest crest of 36.89 feet on April 28, 1973.

On Monday, there were many people crowded around the Lincoln observing the rising Mississippi into Alton. Visitors seem to be obeying the City of Alton Police’s request to stay behind the yellow tape and away from the massive flood wall. Alton Police have said anyone going behind the tape or standing on the wall without permission will be arrested.

The Mississippi River at Grafton stood at 34.47 feet at 4 p.m. Monday with a crest of 36 feet predicted at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The Illinois River at Hardin had a crest of 39.74 feet as of 4 p.m. with a crest of 40.5 projected for June 5.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

