ALTON - The Mississippi River levels at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton on Sunday cracked the June 18, 1844, crest of 36.90 feet. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the river level stood at 37.23 feet. The third highest crest was 36.89 feet on April 28, 1973, and that was also smashed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next highest crests are now 35.80 on Jan. 1, 2016, and 35.10 feet on May 22, 1995.

The crest is still predicted to rise to 39.2 feet on June 5.

Downtown Alton was busy Sunday with workers near the protective wall and flood waters and people reviewing the flood.

Those visiting Downtown Alton should obey all the caution tapes and barriers or face possible arrest. The massive flood wall is definitely a place where sight-seekers are asked to remain off. The large flood wall appears to be holding strong at this point.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: