WOOD RIVER - Members of the Illinois National Guard arrived today at the Madison County Emergency Management Center, to help local agencies monitor the levee system.

Meeting them were Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler, officials with the Madison County office of Emergency Management, Metro East Sanitary District, Wood River Drainage and Levee District, the Madison County Sheriff's Department and other local police departments.

"On Wednesday I asked Governor Pritzker for the Illinois National Guard," said Prenzler. "Within several hours, the Governor granted my request, and a unit arrived on Saturday. That's a great response."

Article continues after sponsor message

On Saturday, the level of the Mississippi at the Arch reached the second highest level in history, and is expected to rise another three feet within days.

“The levees are operating as designed,” said Steve Adler, Executive Director of MESD. “We are asking that people stay off the levees during this period of high river levels.”

More like this: