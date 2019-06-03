COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation provided a comprehensive road closure due to flooding list late Monday.

This is the comprehensive list:

Illinois 108 from Eldred to Illinois 96 - including the Kampsville Ferry.

The Chester Bridge (closed by MoDOT since 10 am, Sunday, June 3).

The Levee Gates at IL 3/111 in East Alton, Illinois will be closed at 9 a.m. June 4, closing off traffic in both directions.

These are expected closures over the next 36 hours due to the rising Illinois and Mississippi Rivers:

Illinois 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Evansville in Randolph County, and

Illinois 16/100 in Greene County – including the Joe Page Bridge.

In addition, these road and facility closures continue due to the persistent flooding:

Illinois 100 from US 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County.

U.S. 67 @ Illinois 100 in Alton.

Illinois 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester.

Illinois 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher.

Brussels Ferry.

Kaskaskia Street in Chester.

Illinois 100 in Calhoun County from just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl.

Illinois 96 from County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier.

Calhoun County (Illinois 96 from Crooked Creek Hollow Road north to Pike County Line is open to local traffic), and

Illinois 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require the closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

