ALTON - The near record-breaking flooding along the Mississippi River in recent weeks has contributed to yet another tiny problem called the buffalo gnat.



The buffalo gnat has always been in the area, but with the recent flooding, they have been worse. Buffalo gnats usually lay their eggs in water areas and require the blood from warm-blooded animals to survive. The buffalo gnat is known to bite humans and animals.

Buffalo gnats are more difficult to control than mosquitoes because normal bug repellant isn't very effective. They say vanilla is a good repellant to defend against buffalo gnats.

Buffalo gnats have been known to bite, causing various reactions to certain people depending on their level of tolerance. Most people that receive buffalo gnat bites have localized swelling and itching.

