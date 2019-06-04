EAST ALTON - The flood gates at Illinois Route 3 and Broadway were closed Tuesday morning.

Officials with the village of East Alton, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Wood River Drainage and Levee District and Madison County Emergency Management Agency met on Monday to discuss the safety of residents and businesses due to rising floodwaters of Wood River Creek. The officials made a decision to close the East Alton gates starting at 9 a.m. today.

The first gate on the road toward Alton took a few hours to complete, then workers started on the second gate.

EMA Deputy Director Mark Kate Brown said with rain in the forecast this week, an additional 2 to 4 inches is expected, and closing the gates is a preemptive measure.

With the rain, the rising creek and Mississippi River are likely to push the water level high enough that it could impact the roadway, so the gates are being closed to protect the businesses and residents who live on the east side of the levee.

“The decision was made to make sure everyone stays safe,” Brown said.

The floodgates on Powder Mill Road in East Alton will remain open. Illinois Route 140 and the Powder Mill Road are now two of the best ways to get in and out of Alton.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

