HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff's Office issued a report early Monday evening that water has begun to overtop the Nutwood Levee at several locations.

"It is anticipated that the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin will be closed at nightfall," the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said.

Photographer Michael Weaver is headed to the scene to provide a breaking news report. More info will be released as soon as it is given.