FLOOD OF 2019: Calhoun Sheriff's Office: Nutwood Levee Has Water Over Top at Several Locations, Joe Page Will Close
June 3, 2019 6:39 PM June 3, 2019 7:20 PM
Listen to the story
HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff's Office issued a report early Monday evening that water has begun to overtop the Nutwood Levee at several locations.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
"It is anticipated that the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin will be closed at nightfall," the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said.
Photographer Michael Weaver is headed to the scene to provide a breaking news report. More info will be released as soon as it is given.